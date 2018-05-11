Gladys WhiteJuly 1, 1943 - May 8, 2018Funeral services will be held Saturday, May 12, at 11 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Clifton, TX. The family will receive visitors from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 11, at Lawson Funeral Home in Meridian, TX. Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

