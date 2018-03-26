Frances L. WhiteOct. 18, 1926 - March 23, 2018Frances Louise Smith White passed away at Hillcrest Hospice on Friday evening, March 23, 2018, with her daughter at her side. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 27, at Waco Memorial Park Mausoleum, 6623 I. 35 S, Waco, with Pastor Jeromy Connell officiating. The family will receive visitors 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Monday, March 26, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco.Frances was born October 18, 1926, to Charles Eddie and Winnie DeHart Smith at Billington, Texas. She married JW White on June 15, 1946 and to this union, a daughter, Vicki Lynn and a son, Darrell Wayne were born. They were married for 69 years. She was a strong willed woman who believed that children were special and deserved a chance to succeed, always being honorable in all things, and had a strong work ethic. She was proud of being #13 of 20 Smith children and could tell stories about all of them. Frances attended Waco schools, worked at several sewing factories and retired from Piazza Bros. Western Wear, in Waco.Frances was preceded in death by her parents; husband; infant son, Darrell Wayne; sisters, Alma Flemmons, Ola Mae LaRue, Mamie Leftwich; and brothers, Charles and George.She is survived by daughter Vicki, twins she raised Sonya and Tonya; sisters, Barbara Ingram of Robinson, and Tran Malone of McCalla, Alabama; grandson, Shawn Pierce and wife, Lisa, of West; great-grandson Hagan Pierce. Also Stephanie Easter of Axtell, Addison Easter, Ashley, Taylor and Tabitha.Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
