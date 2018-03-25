Frances L. WhiteOct. 18, 1926 - March 23, 2018Frances L. White, 91, of Waco, passed away Friday, March 23, 2018. Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, March 27, at Waco Memorial Park Mausoleum, with Pastor Jeromy Connell officiating. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, March 26, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco. Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

