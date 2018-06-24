Claudia WheelisDec. 7, 1926 - June 22, 2018Claudia Wheelis, 91, of Lorena, passed away in Waco. Graveside services will be 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in Carolina Cemetery near Lott. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Monday, June 25, at the funeral home.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

