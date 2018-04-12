Patsy Jean WheelerJuly 8, 1930 - April 5, 2018Patsy Jean Wheeler, 87, of Waco, passed away Thursday, April 5, 2018. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., Friday, April 13, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr. Waco, with burial to follow at Waco Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, April 12, at the funeral home.Pat was born near Mart, Texas, July 8, 1930, to Frank and Macie Fowler. After attending Mart schools, she graduated from Axtell High School in 1947 and attended Four C Business College. She worked for Young Contractors, retiring after 27 years. She was a member of Family of Faith Church of the Nazarene. Pat was united in marriage in 1963 to Ray Wheeler.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Ray; a niece; and two brothers-in-law.Pat is survived by sons Richard Burns and wife, Brenda, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Kerry Wheeler of Waco; sister, Ina Jo Walker of China Spring; brother, Larry Fowler and wife, Dora, of Austin; ten grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
