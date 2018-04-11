Patsy Jean WheelerJuly 8, 1930 - April 5, 2018Patsy Jean Wheeler, 87, of Waco, passed Thursday, April 5, 2018. Funeral services will be 1 pm, Friday, April 13, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr. Waco, with burial to follow at Waco Memorial Park. The family will receive visitors from 6-8 pm, Thursday, April 12, at the funeral home. Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

