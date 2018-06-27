Ray WesterfeldApril 19, 1926 - June 26, 2018Ray Westerfeld, 92, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, June 26, 2018, surrounded by his loving family. Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 29, 2018, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Crawford, Texas, and will be preceded by a visitation for family and friends from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m. Ray Westerfeld will be in state at Grace Gardens Funeral Home Thursday.Ray was born, April 19, 1926, at home on the family farm to Charlie Sr. and Ida (Rabbe) Westerfeld. He graduated from Crawford High School and entered the United States Army in November 1944, during World War II. He was honorably discharged in 1946, and on November 14, 1946 he married the love of his life, Helene Frances Schulte, in a double wedding ceremony in which her sister and his cousin, Margaret and Ira Gohlke, were also married. The two couples have remained close throughout their lives.Ray farmed west of Crawford for almost 50 years, alongside his wife and then later their four sons. He worked hard building a farming business and raising a family, and trained his sons on the lessons of hard work, farming and family values. He has been retired for the last 25 years and lived at his home on the farm until moving with his wife to Heartis near Waco in February 2017.Ray was active in his community, serving on the church councils at Zion Lutheran Church in McGregor and at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Crawford, where he remained a member until his death. He served on the Crawford School Board, the Board of the Farm & Ranch Cooperative, and was a Board member of the Crawford Community Center, where he was instrumental in its founding and construction.He loved taking care of his cattle and his farm, and would spend hours on his 4-wheeler, with his dog sitting alongside, checking on the cattle and crops. He loved following and checking up on the farming and business interests of his family, and spent decades watching sporting events of the Crawford Pirates. And while he liked striking up a conversation with friends, neighbors and strangers, he loved more than anything keeping up with the activities of his family!Ray was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Cleo and wife, Evelyn (Triplett) Westerfeld; brother, Charlie Westerfeld, Jr.; brother-in-law, Billy Ray Steinkamp; sister-in-law, Lavera (Schulte) Hampel; and brother-in-law, Raymond Hampel.He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Helene Westerfeld; their four sons and daughters-in-law: Jimmy and Laura Westerfeld of Crawford, Dale and Luann Westerfeld of Fort Worth, Terry and Sharon Westerfeld of Crawford, and Greg and Shelly Westerfeld of Crawford; sister, Nelva (Westerfeld) Steinkamp of Crawford; and sisters and brothers-in-law, Margaret and Ira Gohlke of Crawford, Frances and Henry Schulte, Jr. of Boerne, and Edna Mae (Wehmeyer) Westerfeld of Crawford; eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and other very special close and extended family members.His nephews will be his pall bearers. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church or Cemetery, 140 Prairie Chapel Rd, Crawford, TX 76638 or the Crawford Community Center, P.O. Box 361, Crawford, TX 76638.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
