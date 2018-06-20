Charles WestbrookJan. 13, 1937 - June 18, 2018Charles R. Westbrook, 81, of Axtell, passed away, June 18, 2018, at his residence surrounded by his loving family.His life will be celebrated at a memorial service at 6:00 p.m., Friday, June 22, 2018, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel.Charles Westbrook was born, January 13, 1937, in Waco, Texas, to Mose Rudolph and Fannie Mae (Harris) Westbrook. He attended La Vega ISD, as well as Baylor University. He married the love of his life, Katherin Douthit on June 7, 1957. Together they raised their three children in the Bellmead area while Charles made his living for over 50 years as an insurance agent serving Waco and the surrounding communities. For Charles, helping and caring for his clients was more than just a job, it was truly a passion and he was committed to his many clients and friends. Charles' life was made complete by his partner in life, Katherin and their three loving children and they dearly loved time spent surrounded by their family. Ever the avid hunter and fisherman, he dearly loved sharing these passions with his children and grandchildren. His family's fondest memories often included time spent with Charles and Katherin at the family lake house on Lake Limestone fishing, boating, swimming and four wheeling, with lots of horseplay and life lessons sprinkled in with the fun.Charles was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Ricky Lee Westbrook. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Katherin Westbrook of Axtell; son, Randy Westbrook and wife, Kelly, of Axtell; daughter, Debbie Williams and husband, Mike, of Waco, grandchildren, Samantha, Arron, Whitney, Sabrina, Zackery, Haley, and Kati. Charles and Katherin were additionally blessed with 12 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Lou Carpenter; brother, Ronnie Westbrook; and two nieces, Clarissa and Theresa. Charles was a loving husband, friend and Paw Paw who will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved him.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
