Patsy Joyce WebbOct. 4, 1931 - June 16, 2018Patsy Joyce Webb, 86, of Waco, passed away, Saturday, June 16, 2018, in Waco. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Thursday, June 21, 2018, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, June 20, at the funeral home.Patsy was born, October 4, 1931, in West, the daughter of Edwin Henry and Minnie (Holland) Benkendorfer. She graduated from West High School in 1950. On July 15, 1952, she was united in marriage to Robert Wayne "Chigger" Webb in West. Robert preceded her in death on December 29, 2017. She was a member of Parkview Baptist Church in Waco. Patsy worked at Wells Fargo Bank, formerly known as First National Bank of Waco for over 30 years and retired in 1989. She enjoyed gardening, baking, showing horses and barrel racing, and taking care of Chigger. She also enjoyed her leadership role with 4-H and working in the nursery at the church.Patsy was also preceded in death by her parents and brother, William E. "Son" Benkendorfer.Survivors include her daughter, Robyn Lyn (Webb) Hodde of Waco; grandchildren, Chance Webb Hodde and Brooke Cheyene Webb; cousins, Doris Slay and husband, Johnny, W.R. "Bo" Bohannan Jr. and wife, Syble, and Lillian Bohannan; many friends including, Darlene Vaughan, Keith and Lisa Vaughan, and Kevin and Melissa Vaughan; and several nieces, nephews and other relatives.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to West Volunteer Ambulance Association, or West Meals on Wheels.A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
