Lucille WebbFeb. 15, 1924 - Mar. 25, 2018Services for Lucille Webb will be at 11 am, Saturday, April 7, at Life Cathedral Worship Center in Waco. Visitation will be 3-8 pm, Friday, April 6, at the funeral home. A Life Celebration will be at 6-8 pm, Friday, at the church.Littles - WacoSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

