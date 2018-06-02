Charles E. WeatherbyDec. 11, 1934 - May 29, 2018Charles E. Weatherby, 83, went to be with the Lord on May 29, 2018 in Fort Worth, Texas. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 2, at Clayton Kay Vaughan Funeral Home, 200 E Patton Ave. Alvarado, TX 76009. Interment will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, June 2, at Waco Memorial Park, Waco, TX.Charles was born, December 11, 1934, in Lorena, Texas. He was the son of Louise McClain Weatherby and Marshall Brown Weatherby. Charles attended Lorena High school and graduated in 1953. He then went off to Baylor University, and graduated in 1956 with his BBA degree. Charles married Eleanor Judd on May 28, 1955 at First United Methodist Church in Lorena, Texas. He then served in the Army, from 1957 to 1958; he was stationed in Germany with the 4th Armor Division. Charles was a very successful man, Management of Manufacturing Facilities of parts for the Mobile Home and RV industry, he owned Mobile Home Frame Mfg. Co in Hearne, Texas, Plastic Distributing Company in Mansfield, Texas, and Sales Company for CNC Routers and Saws in Mansfield, Texas.Charles was very involved in communities where he lived; he had been a member of McPherson Rotary Club for 13 years and Mansfield Rotary Club since 1997. He was a past member of the Kansas Mobile Home Association, The Texas Mobile Home Association, and the Texas RV Association. He was a current member of the Mansfield Chamber of Commerce and the First United Methodist Church, member for the Wesley Sunday School Class, and charter member of the Mansfield Sunrise Rotary Club. He was on the Board of Directors for the Kansas Girls Scouts and served on the Board for the Hewitt United Methodist Church.He was preceded in death by his parents, and his wife, Eleanor Weatherby.Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Glenn David Weatherby, Donald Wayne Weatherby, and Jean Kay Weatherby; grandchildren, Danielle Weatherby Werner, Blake David Weatherby, Olivia Louise Weatherby, Marshall James Weatherby, Ashley Nicole Slick, Terri Jean Slick, Preston Charles Weatherby, and Isabella Maria Weatherby; great-grandchildren, Addison Lynn Kennedy and Averie Marie Alkire; and numerous other family and friends.Clayton Kay-Vaughan Funeral Homes200 E. Patton AveAlvarado, TX 76009(817) 783-3062Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Dr. Myatt Waco Heart
Currently Open
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.