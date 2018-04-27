Bruce WatsonDec. 26, 1953 - April 22, 2018Bruce Watson passed away Sunday, April 22, 2018. Services will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, April 28, at First Assembly of God with Rev. John Palmer officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be 7:00 to 9:00 p.m., Friday, April 27, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.