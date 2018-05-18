Ruth WarrenJuly 9, 1919 - May 14, 2018Ruth Warren of Woodway passed away Monday afternoon, May 14, 2018, at the age of 98. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Saturday May 19, 2018 with the funeral to follow at Grace Gardens Funeral Home Chapel, 8220 Woodway Drive with Pastor Bobby Van Dyke officiating. Interment will follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Park.Mrs. Warren was born July 9, 1919, in Waco, Texas, the daughter of the late Gustav William and Lillian Hulda (Sonnenburg) Schaeper. She attended school at Waco High, Robinson and graduated from Lorena High School in 1938. On September 21, 1941, she married Joe Wilson Warren in Waco. After 68 years of marriage, he preceded her in death on June 25, 2010.Throughout her life, Ruth enjoyed sewing, fishing and camping. She and Joe were members of the Central Texas Beekeepers Club. They were also members of St. Johns United Church of Christ.Also preceding her in death were two sisters and two brothers.Survivors include a son, Richard Warren; a daughter, Carolyn Van Dyke and husband, Bobby; four grandchildren, Jeffrey Van Dyke, Joe Van Dyke, Jeremy Van Dyke and wife Anna, Joshua Van Dyke; eight great-grandchildren, six great great-grandchildren.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
