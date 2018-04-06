Ora Lee WarrenOct. 15, 1929 - March 31, 2018Ora Warren passed away March 31. 2018. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 7, at Greater Mt. Olive B.C. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.