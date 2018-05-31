Larry WardMarch 3, 1954 - May 9, 2018Larry Ward, 64, of Waco, Texas, died Wednesday, May 9, 2018. Memorial funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 2, at Faith Lutheran Church in Meridian. Lawson Funeral Home, Meridian, TX 254-435-2792Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

