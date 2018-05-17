Ethel Lou WaltersAug. 26, 1929 - May 14, 2018Ethel Lou Walters passed away, Monday, May 14, 2018. Graveside services will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, May 19, 2018 at Waco Memorial Park. Please visit www.wacofhmp.com for full obituary.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

