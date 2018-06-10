Bill WalslebenSept. 19, 1941 - June 7, 2018Bill Walsleben, 76, of Waco, passed away, Thursday, June 7, 2018 at his residence. Visitation with his family will begin at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 13, at Park Lake Baptist Church, 3701 N. 27th Street, in Waco followed by a memorial service at 11:00 a.m., in the church sanctuary.Bill was born in Waco, September 19, 1941, to William and Flora (Mitchell) Walsleben. He spent his early years in Valley Mills, Clifton, and Rosenthal. The family moved to Waco during Bill's second grade year. He graduated from Waco High in 1960.He spent his working life selling and servicing cash registers and plumbing supplies.He was an active and loving member of his church. There wasn't a person in the neighborhood that didn't know him, and he was well loved by everyone he came in contact with.Bill truly personified Matthew 22:37-39 - "You must love the Lord your God with all your heart. Equally important is love your neighbor as yourself."He was preceded in death by his parents; and infant brother.He is survived by his loving family; wife, Karen; children, Lisa Finkenbiner and husband, Lee, Laura Langdale and husband, Steve, Linda Snodgrass and husband, Duane, Beth Ann Brown and husband, Clint, Jason Hoskins and wife, Chelse; eight grandchildren, Christopher Chappell, Meagan Rodriguez, Brittany Finkenbiner, Nicholas Langdale, Roen Hoskins, Cayden and Easton Brown, and Robert Hoskins; and four great-grandchildren.In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Family in Crisis Fund through Park Lake Drive Baptist Church.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
