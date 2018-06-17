Zalee Wallace-SlaughterMay 20, 1929 - June 12, 2018Zalee Wallace-Slaughter, 89, of Waco, passed away on June 12, 2018 at Methodist Health Center in Mansfield, TX surrounded by her loved ones. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 23, 2018 at Pleasant Olive Baptist Church, 1600 E. League St., Waco, TX 76704. Viewing will be Friday, June 22 from 3 to 8 pm at OakCrest Funeral Home.You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.