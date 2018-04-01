Mary WallaceApr. 16, 1938 - Mar. 20, 2018Mary Lois McWhirter Hawthorne Wallace of Waco formerly of Sharpsville, PA, passed away peacefully at Royal Manor, Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at 1:10 p.m. Mary was born April 16, 1938 in Lackawannock Township, Mercer County, PA. She graduated from West Middlesex High School in PA. and retired from Providence Hospital in 2003. She was preceded in death by her parents, John (Jack) and Helen McWhiter; brother, James McWhiter; her first husband John William Hawthorne Sr.; second husband, David Wallace; son, John William Hawthorne Jr., and infant son, Joseph Hawthorne. She is survived by her sister, Margaret Cochran and brother, William McWhirter, daughter, Wendy Hawthorne Tomko and husband, Ron, of Hermitage, PA; son, Robert Hawthorne and his wife, Kim, of Tokyo, Japan; grandsons, Austin Hawthorne, of Tokyo, Japan and John-Michael Guerra, of San Antonio, TX.; and many friends who loved her dearly. She will always be remembered for her baking, crocheting, quilting and love of gardening. She was a strong willed and independent woman who lived her life on her own terms. We will miss her friendly smile and cheerful outlook on life. The family would like to thank Leslie, Margaret, Mary, Cory, Lionel, the staff of Royal Manor and Scott & White Hospice for helping her, god bless you all. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to http://foundation.sw.orgSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
