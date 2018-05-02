Ruby WaggonerOct. 4, 1921 - April 28, 1028Ruby Virginia (Jenkins) Waggoner, age 96, of Waco, passed away Saturday, April 28, 2018 in Waco. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, May 3, at the Presbyterian Cemetery near Penelope.Ruby was born October 4, 1921, in Pontotoc County, Mississippi, the daughter of Louis and Annie (Rackley) Jenkins. She attended schools in Pontotoc and Lee Counties and was a 1938 graduate of Verona High School. She met Charles Waggoner on a blind date in Memphis, Tennessee, when he was stationed at Millington Air Base. They were married on December 10, 1946 in Hernando, Mississippi. Charles preceded her in death on November 16, 2011. They lived in Missouri and California before settling in Memphis and moved to Waco, Texas, in 1997. Ruby worked at various jobs through her life and volunteered with the Elks Lodge Ladies Auxiliary and the TenArkMiss Girl Scout Council in Memphis. She was an avid bridge player and loved to read and work crossword puzzles. She was a lifelong Democrat.Ruby is also preceded in death by her parents; siblings, William Jenkins, Lillian Jenkins, Valera Paulk, Dave Jenkins, Margaret Stegall, Daisy Pearl Foster, Ora Ferguson, Chris Weigand, Hazel Richardson, and Grady Jenkins; and close nephew, James Louis Paulk.Survivors include her daughter, Janice Beseda and husband, Ben, of Elm Mott; grandsons, Zack Beseda and Cody Beseda and fiancée, Holly Gursslin; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Texas Home Health and Hospice, Attn: Hospice Foundation, 8300 Central Park Dr., Waco, TX 76712.The family would like to give a special thanks to Tammy Guardiola and Texas Home Health Hospice, staff and caregivers at Arbor House, and The Ridgecrest staff, nurses and aides for their wonderful care given to our mother.A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
