Glenn Arthur vonRosenbergSeptember 6, 1933 - May 7, 2018Glenn Arthur vonRosenberg passed away Monday, May 7, 2018. Services will be Thursday, May 10 at 2:00 p.m. at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Chapel with Dr. Paul Krupicka officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 9, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey.Glenn Arthur vonRosenberg was born September 6, 1933 in Sharp, Texas to Arthur Julius vonRosenberg and Edna Lydia vonGonten vonRosenberg. Glenn attended school in neighboring Cameron where he excelled in academics and athletics. He attended Wharton County Junior College where he played football and baseball until the US Army intervened. Glenn proudly served his country in Panama where his duty allowed ample time for baseball and golf. Upon leaving the military, Glenn returned to Wharton to complete his baseball scholarship when a post-game encounter and kiss rocked his world. Enter Barbara Jo Gries, the love of his life. Within months he was recruited by Coach "Bib" Faulk to play shortstop for the University of Texas. He headed to Austin to study and play baseball. Glenn received his Bachelor's Degree in Industrial Engineering in January 1959. His UT baseball career included Southwest Conference Championships, a trip to the College World Series in 1958 and two years of 'no error' performance. On June 1, 1957, Glenn married Barbara Jo in West Columbia, Texas, beginning their 60+ years of adventure.Glenn began his work career as a company engineer in the apparel industry with J. M. Wood Manufacturing in Waco, Texas. Except for a brief venture into the funeral home business, he settled into 15 years of management and consulting for clothing manufacturers around the country. Those years gave the young family of five the opportunity to travel the country, experience many cultures and live in 11 different cities. Ready to return home to Central Texas and give in to his entrepreneurial leanings, he opened VR Fashions in 1975. For over 20 years he was a contract manufacturer of all types of apparel in the Waco area and in northern Mexico. While still running VR Fashions, Glenn had the opportunity to work with his friend, Jim Hicks, at Ozark Leather Company. After working with Jim for over 15 years, he purchased the business. In mid-2017, at the age of 83, Glenn made the move to retire.Glenn was a very special man. His smile and clear blue eyes would attract your attention immediately. His love for the Lord and for people was evident in all areas of his life. He was a very active member of St. Matthew Lutheran Church, a "T" car driving Shriner, a fun-loving Jester, and he always shared his time, talent and treasure. After a Via de Cristo weekend, Glenn returned home and enrolled in training to become a Stephen's Minister. Glenn was a spirited and devoted Longhorn who gave generously and regularly attended sporting events. Glenn served on many boards, councils and committees, but especially enjoyed working with budding entrepreneurs.His 12 grandchildren and five-greats were very precious to him. The children adored and respected him as a friend, mentor and grandfather. He was very active in the vonRosenberg Family of Texas (a family reunion association) and the annual vonGonten family gathering. He actively promoted the importance of family and traditions.The best of Glenn could always be found at a ball game (playing, coaching or watching), playing 42 or 88, pitching washers, on the dance floor, at the casino, sipping a Rusty Nail or dealing out advice to anyone who would listen.Glenn is preceded in death by his father, Arthur Julius vonRosenberg, and mother, Edna Lydia vonGonten vonRosenberg.He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Barbara Jo Gries vonRosenberg; children, Darlyn vonRosenberg Cartwright (Drew), Kurt vonRosenberg (Pam), Karl vonRosenberg (Michelle); adopted son, Patrick Kirby; grandchildren, Claten Bechtol (Gretchen), Jason vonRosenberg (fiancée, Brittany), James Cartwright, Cooper Bechtol, Taylor Cartwright, Jaret vonRosenberg (Sarah), Conner Bechtol (Lila), Michael Dwyer, Caroline Cartwright, Kelsey vonRosenberg, Korby vonRosenberg, Charles vonRosenberg; great-grandchildren, Emery Bechtol, Liam Bechtol, Knox Bechtol, Jaxon vonRosenberg, Iris Queton; sister, Nettie Green (Clois); sister-in-law, Fairye Gilster (Ralph); brother-in-law, Noel McGinnes; and many beloved nieces and nephews.,The family would like to thank: Bluebonnet Health and Hospice Care, St. Catherine's Rehabilitation Center, Andrew Day MD, Robert Go MD, Ofobuike Okani MD, Bridgett Huffhines and the many friends and relatives that cared for Glenn.Memorials may be made to St. Matthew Lutheran, 800 N. New Road, Waco, Texas 76710, Karem Shrine, 400 Karem Circle, Waco, Texas 76712 or the charity of your choice.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Glenn was already in his 80's when I met him. I wish I could have known him longer and better. He was a pleasure to be around. I appreciated his love for the Lord, his wit, his understanding of business, and his desire to bless his family. Jo, I pray that God will comfort you and your family as you adjust to life without Glenn's physical presence.
