Michael VinokurJan. 27, 1937 - May 16, 2018Michael Vinokur, 81, passed away peacefully at his home on May 16, 2018, at 8:00 p.m., surrounded by his son, Feliks, and daughter, Marina. Graveside services will be held 9:30 a.m., Monday, May 21, at Rodef Shalom Cemetery, located on South 12th Street, Waco, Texas 76706.Michael was born in Kiev, Ukraine, in the former Soviet Union on January 27, 1937. He grew up in Kiev before the start of WWII. Michael studied Mechanical Engineering at the Moscow University branch in Kiev, where he met his future wife, Eva. They were married on February 14, 1964.He was preceded in death by his mother, Gitya; his father, Haim; and his wife, Eva.He is survived by his two children, Feliks and Marina; and his granddaughter, Gabriella.Michael was most proud of getting his family out of the former Soviet Union in 1979 and building a new life for them in Waco. He was proud to work as a mechanical engineer for many years, designing machines for making life better for everyone. He was dedicated to his family above all else.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
