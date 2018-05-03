Lois Veselka

Feb. 2, 1931 - May 1, 2018

Lois Veselka, 87, of Waco, passed away Tuesday, May 1, 2018. Mass will be 10 a.m. Saturday, May 5, at St. Louis Catholic Church with burial at Oakwood Cemetery. Rosary will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 4, at OakCrest Funeral Home, followed by visitation with the family. Full obituary will be forthcoming. Sign the Guest Book at www.oakcrestwaco.com.

