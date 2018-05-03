Lois Veselka
Feb. 2, 1931 - May 1, 2018
Lois Veselka, 87, of Waco, passed away Tuesday, May 1, 2018. Mass will be 10 a.m. Saturday, May 5, at St. Louis Catholic Church with burial at Oakwood Cemetery. Rosary will be at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 4, at OakCrest Funeral Home, followed by visitation with the family. Full obituary will be forthcoming. Sign the Guest Book at www.oakcrestwaco.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.