Lois VeselkaFeb. 2, 1931 - May 1, 2018Louise (Lois) Veselka, 87, passed away surrounded by family May 1, 2018. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m., Saturday, May 5, at St. Louis Church, with Rev. Red Blevins officiating. Rosary will be 6:30 p.m., Friday, May 4, with visitation to follow at Oakcrest Funeral Home.Lois was born February 2, 1931, to Frank and Julie Minor Makovy in Malone, Texas. She married the love of her life, George Veselka, on February 10, 1948, in Waco and they were married for 55 years at the time of his death on November 6, 2003. We take comfort in knowing they are reunited today!Lois was a homemaker with a special love for family. She was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church since its inception. She loved to cook, eating at Cracker Barrel, reading, listening to Czech music, and her flowers. She was a good neighbor and a good friend. She and her three sisters were the best of friends and talked every day for many years. She was never afraid to speak her mind!She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; an infant son; her brothers, John, Jereome, Ed, Frank, Emerick, Bill and Joe Makovy; and her sisters, Sophie Young, Lillian Losak and Mary Straten.She is survived by two daughters, Peggy Fedro and husband, Mike, of Waco; Jeanie Ponce and husband, Jay, of Canyon Lake; two grandchildren, Lindsey Fedro and Jarrod Ponce; two great-grandchildren, Chrissie Fedro and Addie Fedro, a sister-in-law, Irene Rogers, and several nieces and nephews and friends. You are forever in our hearts!Pallbearers will be Jerry Wayne Veselka, Jarrod Ponce, Gary Straten, Freddy Losak, Billy Young, and David Bohac.Memorials may be made to Fuzzy Friends, 6321 Airport Rd., Waco, TX 76708.Sign the Guest Book and watch the online Video Tribute at www.oakcrestwaco.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Dr. Myatt Waco Heart
Currently Open
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.