Judith A. VargaMay 27, 1940 - April 21, 2018Judith A. Varga, 77, of West, passed away Saturday, April 21, 2018 at her residence. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 28 at St. Louis Catholic Church with Rev. John Guzaldo as celebrant. Inurnment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery Columbarium. The Holy Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Friday, April 27 with visitation to follow until 8 p.m. at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend in Waco.Judith was born May 27, 1940 in Rochester, NY to John andStella Baranowski. She and her family moved to Waco in 1982. She was employed by Bardcor in Waco for 20 years and held the position of Sales Manager until her retirement in 2002.She was preceded in death by her parents; and grandson, Joseph Riddle.Survivors include her sons, David J. Varga, Michael T. Varga and wife Jennifer A. Varga; daughter in love, Elizabeth R. Langford; grandchildren, Donnie Riddle, Angela Riddle, David I. Varga, Seth Varga, Noah Varga; great grandson, Joseph Varga; sister, Joan Coleman; nieces and nephews, Lori Thornton, Kathy Weinberger, Debbie Jones, Colleen Roberts, Kenny Coleman, and Ronald Coleman; and her beloved pets, Lacey and Marietta.Memorial donations may be made to Fuzzy Friends Rescue.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

