Luther P. Turner, IIILuther P. Turner, III of Arlington, Texas went to his heavenly home on March 17, 2018. He was 78 years old. Luther was raised in Waco and had lived in Arlington for many years.Luther attended Baylor University and received his doctorate degree in Chemistry in 1961. He was a research chemist for many years and taught chemistry at TCC in Arlington for 14 years. He retired from TCC.He was predeceased by his beloved parents, Luther Jr. and Lillian Turner. Survivors include his wife and soulmate of 23 years, Mary; his son, Trent Turner, and three grandchildren. A Celebration of Life was held in the chapel at Columbus Avenue Baptist Church in Waco on April 18, 2018. Another Celebration of Life will be held for friends in Tarrant County at the home of Martha Warren in Arlington on Sunday, May 20, 2018. Please RSVP to martha2cool@sbcglobal.net.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
