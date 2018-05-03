Loverna Emma Tucker
July 12, 1923 - May 1, 2018
Loverna Emma Tucker, 94, of Marlin passed away on Tuesday, May 1, 2018. Visitation will be Friday, May 4, 6 to 8 p.m. at Adams Funeral Home in Marlin. Funeral services will be Saturday, May 5, 11 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Marlin. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William E. Tucker, Sr., and her eight siblings.
Loverna Bethke was born on July 12, 1923, in McLennan County near Battle, Texas. She married William E. Tucker, Sr. on September 22, 1945. Loverna faithfully supported her husband as a military wife. William's career enabled them to see the world by living in many states and Germany. Upon his retirement from the Army, they returned to Marlin and made it their home. Loverna loved to play bingo, dominoes, go to casinos, and work word search puzzles. She was a long-standing member of Grace Lutheran Church. Loverna was a beloved mother and granny to her children and grandchildren, and to the many children she babysat in her home. Loverna was the centerpiece of her family and will be dearly missed. From drinking her coffee straight black, her love of sweets, to the annual Tucker Christmas at Granny's, she filled the lives of those around her with memories and love.
Survivors include children, William Tucker, Jr. and Rose, Barbara Tucker, Bobby Tucker and Ila, Shirley Blanton and Mike, Charles Tucker and Rita, Mary Jane Brown and Larry, Nancy Steinke and Jimmy; special family member, Doris Tucker; grandchildren, William Tucker III, Aaron Tucker, Bobby Tucker, Jr., Gretchen Reynolds, Chris Andry, Debbie Irwin, Brandy Collier, Stacy Collier, Zachary Collier, Barry Brown, Austin Brown, Collin Brown, Jamie Steinke, and Sallie Steinke; and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made to Grace Lutheran Church, 432 Houghton Avenue, Marlin, TX 76661.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.