Ted TrueAug. 15, 1925 - March 18, 2018Ted Walter True passed away to this world, March 18, 2018, and went straight into the arms of Jesus. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 24, in Dallas, at Restland Memorial Park. The Rev. Dave Cooper will officiate.Ted was born to LH and Rose V. True on August 15, 1935 in Houston. He had three siblings: Curtis, Leslie Rose, and Sally. He met his future wife, Johnnie Sue, known as Sis, in junior high. They dated in high school and married after graduating from Highland Park.Ted and Sis graduated from Texas A&I where he received a degree in petroleum engineering. They have two children, Sue Anne and Walt. In 1960, Ted and his family moved to Athens where he put down roots. Ted was a rancher and cowboy at heart. Sis was his heartbeat. On June 26th, they would have been married 65 years.Ted is survived by his wife Sis; daughter, Sue Anne and husband, Curtis; son, Walt and wife, Cheryl; and sister, Sally. His grandchildren, Chris and wife, Sarah, Scott and wife, Natasha, Kirk and wife, Lauren, and Katie survive him; as well as his great-grandchildren: Noelle, Jared, Kyle, Harper and Jackson. Ted is also survived by his sister-in-law, Fredna and husband, Wendell Jones; and many nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to: Legacy Outfitters, PO Box 24161 Waco, TX 76702 or to Trail West Lodge 18800 Trail West Drive, Buena Vista, CO 81211 "In Memory of Ted True." Checks to Trail West Lodge will help military families spend a week at a Young Life Family Camp this summer. Donations may also be made to Alzheimer's Disease Research.Restland Funeral Home13005 Greenville AveDallas, TX 75243(972) 238-7111Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Dr. Myatt Waco Heart
Currently Open
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.