Frances M. TorresSept. 17, 1936 - April 4, 2018Frances M. Torres, 81, of Woodway, went to be with the Lord, April 4, 2018. She passed peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. A Celebration of her Life will be held at 6:30 p.m., Saturday, April 7, 2018, at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Blvd., Waco.Frances was a loving wife to Pete for 60 years and a wonderful mother to her eight children, Emma, Margaret, Ruby, Peter, Claudia, Kenneth and Roland. She will also be missed by her 15 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.Frances was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Nora Mosqueda; her loving son, Patrick; and her grandson, Devin.You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
