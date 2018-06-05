Mary TindleFebruary 22, 1929 - June 2, 2018Mary Elizabeth Tindle, 89, passed away peacefully, June 2, 2018, in her apartment, at Lake Shore Estates in Waco after a lengthy illness. Details are pending for a memorial service.Mary was born, in 1929, to Joe Bailey Tindle and Mary Orlan Tindle in Oceola, TX, Hill County, and grew up on family farms outside the Dallas area. She had one sister, the late Joann Tindle Guest.She attended Baylor University, receiving her B.S. in 1950 and M.S. in 1954. She joined the Baylor faculty in 1955 and retired 42 years later as Associate Professor Emeritus of Health, Human Performance and Recreation in 1997.Mary was a long-time advocate and supporter of woman's athletics at Baylor and a special fan of the Lady Bears basketball team, attending their games until two years ago.She was well traveled in the U.S. and Europe; loved driving on country roads, seeing the birds and flowers and the farms; enjoyed all forms of outdoor life--fishing, hunting, boating, camping- and shared them with many of her friends. She twice rafted the Colorado River through Grand Canyon!In retirement Mary delivered Meals on Wheels and volunteered at the Gospel Cafe.She is survived by a nephew, Danny Guest and wife, Bonnie; other extended family members; and a host of friends who will miss her sweet smile.The family thanks Joyce Rush and Cindy Sheppard for their care of Mary in her last eight years.Online condolences may be made at www.mulkeybowlesmontogmery.com.Mulkey-Bowles-Montgomery Funeral Home705 N. Locust St.Denton, TX 76201(940) 382-6622Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
