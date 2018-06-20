Norma Jean ThompsonJanuary 1, 1941 - June 19, 2018Norma Jean Thompson passed away, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, after a brief illness.Jean was born, January 1, 1941, in Mercedes, Texas, to Albert and Norma Booker. She married Roger Thompson on September 7, 1957, in Waco.She was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Albert Nolan Booker.She is survived by her husband, Roger Thompson of Waco; her daughter, Lisa Lowe; and her granddaughter, Kendall Lowe.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

