Dorothy ThomasJuly 13, 1933 - April 13, 2018Dorothy Ann (Urban) Thomas passed from her life on earth on April 13, 2018. She was born in Waco, a third generation Texan with paternal grandparents emigrating from Poland and maternal grandparents from Moravia, Czechoslovakia. She was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John A. and Olga Losak Urban of Waco. The family lived in Marlin.Dorothy and her parents were life-long Catholics. She graduated from Waco High School, Jan. 1952, and was recipient of the National Honor Society's honor in academics as well as the DAR History Medal. She later attended the University of Texas, Austin, 4-C College in Waco, and McLennan Community College.Dorothy married Dwight Layton Thomas on April 14, 1952, four days after he received his commission as a 2nd Lt as an Artillery Officer from the Artillery School, Fort Sill, OK. (Dorothy vowed she would not marry unless he were a commissioned officer. He made the rank six days before they married.) Her death was one day before to their 66th wedding anniversary.Her initial job was with the First National Bank of Waco, later with Retail Merchants Association, which merged with Credit Bureau Services. Her career spanned thirty-three years in the position of office manager. She later was employed with WISD in Human Resources over the 30 plus campuses of the school's cafeterias. Dorothy was the president of Cotton Palace Chapter of American Business Women Association and an officer in other associations. The Thomas's were world travelers as well as the fifty U.S. states, Canada and Mexico. Specific highlights include their first European tour. Dorothy and Dwight were given a Revisit Korea in 2010, a six-day all expenses paid tour by the South Korean government since Dwght was a Korean War vet. Their last highlight tour was on Holland America cruising both the coastal cities in Australia and New Zealand in 2016. Dwight and Dorothy made lifelong friends with a couple of fellow travelers on European tours.There will be a private family ceremony on Wednesday, April 18, 2018 attended by special friend Jimmy Price.Survivors include her sister, Margaret Davis of Fort Worth; niece and nephew, Melanie Denise Davis of Torrance, CA, and Gary Michael Davis of Clear Lake, TX; cousins, Lannie Bill Bursal of CA, Joyce Domansky of Lubbock, and Margie Sue Land of Longview.The staffs of Rapid Rehab and the The Brazos of Waco are to be commended for their loving care of Dorothy.The family invites you to leave a message or a memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Mr. Thomas, Please accept my deepest and sincerest condolences on the passing of Mrs. Thomas. May God grant you peace and comfort in this sorrowful time. Terry Wigley (Fedex)
