Adam Blake TherrellMay 10, 1981 - June 5, 2018Adam Blake Therrell, of Woodway, Texas, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Services will be at 2:00 p.m., Monday, June 11, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, with The Rev. Josh Vaughan officiating. Private burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery prior to service. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service in the Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Chapel. Adam may be viewed until 9:00 p.m., Sunday, June 10, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey.Adam was born, May 10, 1981, to Martha Rogers Therrell and James Arthur Therrell. He graduated from Midway High School in 1999, and from Baylor University in 2003 with a degree in business. Adam was a member of Columbus Avenue Baptist Church in Waco. He was a friend to everyone he knew and had a burning desire to help others. He had a loving spirit, a contagious laugh and smile, and was a friend to all. He was a son, brother, and father. His twin children, Caroline and Adam, Jr., "AJ" were the love of his life and kept him going on a daily basis.As he was growing up he was involved in numerous sports. His personality lead him to excel as a catcher in baseball and as a goal keeper in soccer. His first love was soccer, where he helped his Midway High School and Blast '81 Select Teams win many, many games and tournaments. His personal accomplishments included many district awards, both academic and performance.His spirit will live on with those who were blessed to know him. Heaven gained a beautiful soul. May he rest with the angels and know eternal happiness. "Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day. Unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed and forever dear. Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal."He was preceded in death by grandfathers, James Fletcher Rogers and Bradford Leon Therrell; grandmother, Winifred Silcox Therrell; and aunt, Janet Rogers Knox.Adam is survived by his two children, Caroline and Adam Therrell, Jr.; and their mother, Julia Therrell; mother, Martha Therrell; father and step-mother, Jim and Johna Therrell; his brother, Andrew Therrell and wife, Amanda; step-brothers, Heath and Cameron McDaniel; grandmother, Anna Mae Rogers; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family.Pallbearers will be his cousins, Christopher and Amy Knox, and friends, Kevin McClanahan, Sam Bell, Mike Meserole, Kevin Stinson, Christopher Hartline and Robert Kramer. Honorary pallbearers will be his beloved children, Caroline and AJ.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Adam Blake Therrell Addiction Recovery Fund, at the Waco Foundation, 1227 N. Valley Mills Dr., Ste 235, Waco TX 76710.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
