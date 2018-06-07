Irene TessmanSept. 3, 1924 - June 5, 2018Irene Tessmann passed away, Tuesday, June 5, 2018. Services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 9, at St. Catherine's Chapel, with Chaplain Dr. Craig Klempnauer officiating. Burial will follow at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, June 8, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.Irene was born, September 3, 1924, in McGregor, Texas, to R.V. and Mary Ethel Sullins. Irene attended school in McGregor and moved to Waco in 1948. She taught Dental Hygiene at Texas State Technical Institute and worked 26 years in the dental profession.She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ervin Tessmann; and her brother, Cecil Sullins.She is survived by sons, Dale Dunlap and wife, Pam, and Pat Dunlap and wife, Cheryl; five grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.Memorials may be made to Providence Hospice Place, 300 W. Highway 6, Waco TX 76712, or M. D. Anderson Cancer Center, 1515 Holcombe Blvd., Houston TX 77030.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
