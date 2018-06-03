Deborah Knight TeelOct. 5, 1949 - May 31, 2018Deborah Teel, 68, of Waco, passed away, May 31, 2018, at Providence Hospice surrounded by her family and friends. Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 9, at Speegleville Baptist Church, 469 Speegle Rd, Waco, with Dr. Joe Bailey officiating. A memorial video prepared by OakCrest Funeral Home honoring her life will be shown during the service.Deborah was bornm October 5, 1949, in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, to Dugan and Helen Knight. She graduated from Okmulgee High School, in 1967, and married the love of her life, Bill, August 2, 1969. Deborah worked for Citizen's National Bank, First Baptist Church, and OSUIT childcare in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, before retiring to Waco. She enjoyed traveling, shopping, reading, needlepoint, and spending time with family.She was preceded in death by her parents, Dugan and Helen Knight.She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Bill; son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Stephanie Teel, of El Dorado, AR; daughter and son-in-law, Kristi and Jeff Looper, of Waco; grandchildren, Ashleigh Teel of Houston, Emily, Zachary, and Riley Teel of El Dorado, AR; Trenton Montgomery of Nacogdoches, TX, and Tyler, Nathan, and Madison Looper of Waco; and great-granddaughter, Teagan Montgomery.The family would like to extend a special thanks to Providence Hospice, Providence Hospital, and Dr. Robert Go for providing excellent care during such a difficult time.You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
