Tommy Taylor, Jr.July 27, 1970 - May 2, 2018Tommy Lee Taylor, Jr., 47, of Waco, passed away May 2, 2018.Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, May 10, at Lake Shore Funeral Home, 5201 Steinbeck Bend Dr,. in Waco. Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 11, at Lake Shore Funeral Home with burial following at Doris Miller Cemetery.Tommy was born July 27, 1970, the third son of Tommy Lee Taylor, Sr. and Emma Jean Phillips Taylor with both parents preceding him in death. Tommy attended La Vega High School. He was the father of six children, Andrew Taylor of Ft. Worth, Matthew Taylor of Ft. Worth, Shaolin Taylor of Waco, Gabrielle Taylor of Waco, Amaya Taylor of Waco, and Keisha Golden of Oklahoma; grandchildren, Amirah Taylor, K.J. Handy, Matthew Taylor, Jr., Madison Taylor and Kairi Taylor; Tommy's siblings and In-laws, Johnny Jackson of Waco, Col. Ivery Taylor and wife, Sharon of Washington, D.C., Carl Taylor and wife, Niya of Waco and Ella Taylor of Waco; and numerous other relatives and friends left to cherish his memory.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
