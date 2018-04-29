Jacquelin TaylorFebruary 6, 1938 - April 26, 2018Jacquelin Beatty Taylor, 80, passed away Thursday April 26, 2018 in Bedford, Texas. Graveside service will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at Rosemound Cemetery. Survivors include her daughter, Tiffany Apple and husband, Marvin of Saginaw, TX; sons, Terry Taylor of Arlington, TX, Mark Taylor of North Richland Hills, TX, Shannon Taylor of Saginaw, TX, and Shawn Taylor of Watauga, TX. She also has 14 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.