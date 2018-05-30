Carolyn TalbotApril 7, 1950 - May 28, 2018Carolyn J. Talbot, age 68, of Mexia, passed away May 28, 2018, in Groesbeck. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, May 31, at Blair-Stubbs Chapel. Visitation with the family will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 30, at Blair-Stubbs Funeral Home.Please visit www.blair-stubbs.com to leave a message of condolence.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

