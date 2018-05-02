Jessie Mae TaborFeb. 16, 1926 - April 30, 2018Jessie Mae (Williams) Tabor, 92, of Waco, passed away Monday, April 30, 2018. Services will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, May 5, 2018, at Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel, with Steve Bell and Dennis Gerrald officiating. Burial will be at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, May 4, 2018, at the funeral home.Mrs. Tabor was born February 16, 1926, in Plainview, Texas, to Henry D. and Tennie (Greathouse) Williams. She met the love of her life, Earl "Curly" Tabor in Cisco, Texas in 1941. They married on August 3, 1943. Jessie graduated from Cisco High School in 1944. Mrs. Tabor was a homemaker and a lifelong member of the Church Of Christ. She was active with the Heart Of Texas Parkinson's And Caregivers Support (HOTPACS) group and enjoyed hand-quilting and crocheting.She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband of 69 years.Survivors include her children, Barbara Tabor, Johnny Tabor and wife, Lyn, Clinton Tabor and wife, Jan, and Tommy Tabor and wife, Sharon; brother-in-law, James Tabor and wife, Carolyn; grandchildren, Amy Bullock and husband, Kevin, Andrea Tabor, Amanda Boettger and husband, Keith, Michael Tabor and Melissa Tabor; two step-grandchildren, Darrin Marino and Casey Yose and husband, Ryan; nine great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, we prefer memorials be made to HOTPACS c/o Ida McBride, 1257 Drake Court, Waco, TX 76710.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
