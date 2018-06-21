Edmund SykoraAugust 28, 1934 - June 19, 2018Edmund A. "Ed" Sykora, age 83, of West, passed away, Tuesday, June 19, 2018, at his residence. A Rosary will be recited 8 p.m., Friday, June 22, at St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption in West. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m., Saturday, June 23, at St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.Ed was born, August 28, 1934, in Penelope, the son of Louis and Mathilda (Knapek) Sykora. He attended schools in Penelope and was a 1951 graduate of Penelope High School. On November 21, 1955, he was united in marriage to Dorothy Holacka in Penelope. Ed worked as a carpenter and worked for the cotton gin prior to starting with Bird-Kultgen Ford in the parts department and Kozelski Motor Company in parts and sales. He became co-owner in 1968 and sole owner in 1982 of Sykora Family Ford. Ed was a very faithful member of St. Mary's Catholic Church of the Assumption, where he served as Eucharistic Minister and on the parish council. He was a Grand Knight with the Knights of Columbus Council #2305, a 4th Degree Knight of Council #2391, KJZT Society #31, Kiwanis Club of West, West Volunteer Fire Department, St. Mary's Quarterback Club and served on St. Mary's School Board and West ISD School Board. He enjoyed playing Taroky, fishing, golfing, working, traveling and watching his children and grandchildren's sporting events.Ed was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Stacy Sykora; brother, Alvin Sykora; and sister-in-law, Ruby Sykora.Survivors include his beloved wife of 62 years, Dorothy Sykora of West; children, Becky Kalmick and husband, Joe, of Sugarland, Dianne Feyerherm of West, Ronnie Sykora and wife, Sandra, of West, Linda Drews and husband, Daniel, of Corinth, Ken Sykora and wife, Carla, of West, Pat Sykora and wife, Annette, of Levelland, Brian Sykora and wife, Dawn, of West, Sandra Boles and husband, Keith, of Henderson, Kathy Pustejovsky and husband, Phil, of Abbott and Larry Sykora and wife, Traci, of West; grandchildren, Nicki Maniscalco, Jackie Clapp and husband, Ryan, Samantha Kalmick, Christina Hejl and husband, Kyle, Andy Feyerherm, Jacob Feyerherm, Tracy Slovak and husband, Justin, Eric Sykora and wife, Kasey, Danielle Drews, Johanna Drews, Dominic Drews, Kyler Sykora and wife, Lexi, Sterling Sykora and wife, Genevieve, Avery Sykora, Grant Sykora, Haylee Boyd and husband, Zachary, Nicole Campbell and husband, Tell, Hannah Sykora, Holden Sykora, Ryan Sykora, Clint Sykora and wife, Catia, Magen Nelson and husband, John, Luke Bullock, Collin Sykora and wife, Caitlin, Casie Sykora and fiancé, Lucas, Adley Sykora, Zack Boles and wife, Amanda, Zane Boles, Jordan Boles, Payton Pustejovsky, Preston Pustejovsky, Jacob Smith, Summer Ketchum, Raydin Sykora and one on the way; 16 great-grandchildren; brother, Harry Sykora, sister-in-law, Bernice Sykora; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary's School Endowments Fund or St. Mary's Church of the Assumption.A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
