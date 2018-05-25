Alvin SykoraApril 30, 1931 - May 23, 2018Alvin Sykora, 87, of Waco, passed away, Wednesday, May 23, 2018, at his home, surrounded by his loved ones after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 29, at St Louis Catholic Church, 2001 N 25th St, Waco, with The Rev. John Guzaldo officiating. Burial will follow in St Mary's Cemetery in West, TX. The family will receive visitors starting at 5:00 p.m. Monday, May 28, at OakCrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Blvd, Waco, followed by Rosary, officiated by Deacon Ron Sykora (Godson) at 7:00 p.m.Alvin was born, April 30, 1931, in Mt Calm, TX, to Louis and Mathilda Sykora. He graduated from Penelope High School in 1948. After graduation, he began working with H.E.B. Food Stores, where he had a distinguished career for 37 years. Upon retirement, he joined his brother, Ed Sykora, at Sykora Family Ford in West, TX, followed by part-time employment with Campbell Foods, Kraft Foods, and OakCrest Funeral Home.He met the love of his life, Bernice Holacka, in high school and they started dating shortly thereafter. On June 16, 1952, they began their 65 year journey of marriage and moved from Penelope to Waco, TX.Throughout Alvin's life, he was an active member of the Knights of Columbus Council 1358 and Assembly 1109, KJT #117, and Bellmead Lion's Club. He also served on the board of Caritas in Waco for several years.Alvin enjoyed gardening, camping, traveling, dancing, listening to polka, and he was a lover of all things Dr. Pepper. Above all else, his favorite thing to do was spending time with his family and friends.He was preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law, Ruby; one grandchild, Ashley, and great-grandchild, Riley.Survivors include his beloved wife of 65 years, Bernice Sykora; and his six children, Darlene Cates and husband, Steve, Janice Gilbreth and husband, Ray, Mike Sykora and wife, Joan, Sharon Powell and husband, Philip, Marilyn Banik and husband, Eddie, and Sheryl Sykora. He is also survived by his two brothers, Edmund and wife, Dorothy, and Harry; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.Pallbearers will be his grandsons, Curtis Cates, Wesley Gilbreth, Chad Sykora, Jason Sykora, Kirby Powell, Adam Powell, and Derek Banik.The family would like to extend a special thanks to Providence Hospice and Visiting Angels for providing excellent care during such a difficult time.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Caritas, St. Louis Catholic School, or Providence Hospice.You may share a memory or send a message to the family at www.oakcrestwaco.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
