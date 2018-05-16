Ruby Mae SutherlandAug. 25, 1932 - May 14, 2018Ruby Mae Sutherland, 85, of Waco, passed away peacefully at a local nursing home on Monday, May 14, 2018. A Graveside service will be held 10:00 a.m., Thursday, May 17, at Waco Memorial Park, 6623 I35, Waco, with Connie Simmons officiating. The family will receive visitors from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 16, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco.Ruby was born, August 25, 1932, in Riesel, Texas. She married Wayne Sutherland on August 10, 1957. She was a hard worker dedicated to raising her four children. Ruby retired from Packless Industries to enjoy spending time with family and friends. During her retirement she enjoyed dancing, playing bingo and dominos, camping, gardening, canning vegetables, making homemade candy and watching cooking shows. One of her favorite hobbies was creating flower wreaths and sharing them with her special friends.She was preceded in death by her husband, and her parents, Emil and Leydia Quiram.Ruby is survived by her daughters, Shirley Campbell and husband, David of Lorena, Beverly Gaines and Rusty Ewen of Hewitt, Debbie Stuckey of Round Rock; son, Gary Sutherland and wife, Sherri, of Hewitt; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and her fur baby, Sadie.The family wishes to thank the staff at The Brazos Nursing Home as well as Terry Anderson and Candy Kirks of Kindred Hospice for their love and care they provided for her.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our tribute wall at www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
