Frances SummersJuly 1, 1944 - May 29, 2018Frances Ann Summers, 73, passed away Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at her home in Mart. A private family graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 2, 2018, at Mart Cemetery, Mart, Texas.Frances was born, July 1, 1944, to William and Annie Beck in Thornton, Texas. She married Leo Summers, January 26, 1962, in Mart, where they made their home for 56 years.She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Larry Summers; and sister, Mary Helen Kurtain.Frances is survived by her husband, Leo Summers; son, Mike Summers; sister, Dorothy Gantt; and brother, James Beck.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(1) entry

Larry Farmer

God rest your soul Francis. A great woman, loving mom. She will be dearly missed Leo, my condolences to you and your family

Report Add Reply

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.