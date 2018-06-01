Frances SummersJuly 1, 1944 - May 29, 2018Frances Ann Summers, 73, passed away Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at her home in Mart. A private family graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 2, 2018, at Mart Cemetery, Mart, Texas.Frances was born, July 1, 1944, to William and Annie Beck in Thornton, Texas. She married Leo Summers, January 26, 1962, in Mart, where they made their home for 56 years.She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Larry Summers; and sister, Mary Helen Kurtain.Frances is survived by her husband, Leo Summers; son, Mike Summers; sister, Dorothy Gantt; and brother, James Beck.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
God rest your soul Francis. A great woman, loving mom. She will be dearly missed Leo, my condolences to you and your family
