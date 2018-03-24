Marilyn Virginia SullivanJuly 15, 1931 - March 16, 2018Marilyn V. Sullivan, 86, passed away in her home on March 16, 2018, after a lengthy battle with cancer. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., March 31, at Crestview Church of Christ, 7129 Delhi Road, Woodway, TX 76712.On July 15, 1931, Marilyn was born to William Vastine Green and Aletha Elizabeth Sneed in Mayfield, Kentucky. After high school, she attended Murray State College in Murrary, Kentucky. Marilyn graduated in 1953 with a degree in education. She was a cheerleader and member of Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority.Marilyn taught physical education after college for several years before jetting off to New York City to be a flight attendant with American Airlines. After several years in New York, she transferred to Dallas, where she met the love of her life, Mickey Sullivan. They were wed on October 13, 1957, six months after meeting, and were married for 54 years.Marilyn liked playing bridge, was a talented seamstress, enjoyed traveling, was an avid reader, and loved Baylor baseball. She volunteered for many organizations, including Meals on Wheels and the American Cancer Society. A member at Crestview Church of Christ for over 50 years, she taught Sunday school and ladies Bible study and volunteered with Friends Speak.Marilyn was known by everyone for her positive outlook on life. She perfected the art of enjoying the moment and never complained. Marilyn found ultimate joy knowing her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ lived in her heart. Her family and friends will remember her well as an example of how to approach each day with an open and giving heart.She was preceded in death by her parents, Vastine and Aletha Green; and husband, Mickey Sullivan.She is survived by her son, Vince Sullivan; daughter, Tina Proffitt and husband, Loyal Proffitt; grandchildren, Cameron Proffitt-Hill and husband, Cody Hill, Carson Proffitt, Beau Sullivan, Jaxon Sullivan, Layne Sullivan, and Michael Oualaalou; and daughter-in-law, Michele Benninger.Also a special thanks to Marilyn's caregiver Nell Love, as well as the members of Crestview Church of Christ for meals, visits, and support.In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Crestview Church of Christ or the American Cancer Society.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
