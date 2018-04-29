Edwin O. StucklyJuly 11, 1924 - April 24, 2018Edwin Otto "Windy" Stuckly, 93, of Axtell passed away Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at his home. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 30 at Wade Funeral Chapel in Hubbard with Rev. Paul Brigg and Brother Charlie Easter officiating. Interment will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Hubbard. The family will receive friends from 3-5 p.m. on Sunday, April 29 at the funeral home.Windy was born July 11, 1924 in Elk to Edward and Mary (Krupa) Stuckly. His family moved to Hubbard in 1931 and he attended schools in the Hubbard and Penelope area. Windy worked as a dragline operator for over 40 years including working for Jim Darnell Construction in Waco. He loved to hunt, fish and mow. When he wasn't doing that, he was at the Axtell Store drinking beer and handing out quarters to little kids. His friends in Axtell named him the "Mayor" of Axtell and he had a lot of love from all the people around Axtell. Windy was a veteran having served in the Army near the end of WWII.He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Leenette (Master) Stuckly; son-in-law, Joe Boney, daughter, Susan Britt; three brothers and a sister.Survivors include children, Pam Boney of Axtell, Joe Stuckly of Axtell, David Stuckly of Bellmead and Richard Thompson of Tyler; 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and four great-great grandchildren; two brothers, Billy Stuckly and wife, Margaret of Grand Prairie and Jimmy Stuckly and wife, Evelyn of West; a sister, Thelma Trojan of Irving; lady friend, Barbara Skains, special friend Rhonda Moffett and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other extended family members and friends.The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff of Providence Hospice.Memorials may be made in Windy's honor to Providence Hospice, 6700 Sanger Avenue, Waco, Texas 76710.Please sign the memorial guestbook for Windy at www.wadefuneralhome.net.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
