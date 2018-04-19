Hal Eugene StringerJuly 20, 1925 - April 13, 2018Hal Eugene Stringer, age 92, passed away on Friday, April 13, 2018. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, April 26, 2018, at St. Paul's Episcopal church.Hal Stringer was one of the first landscape architects to work in Waco, and only a few people understood what he did. He submitted his Master Plan to MCC, which won an award from ASLS, he then stayed with the college for another 30 years.Born in Killeen, Texas to Benjamin James Stringer and Myrtle Arnold Stringer, Hal was the youngest of the ten children who survived to adulthood. He attended Waco public schools and graduated from Waco High School from the infamous class of 1943, in time to be drafted into the U.S. Army, at age 17. He spent over a year in Italy, where one of his older brothers, Ray, was also in the Army, brought him a cake for his birthday, but was covered in dust from the jeep ride. Hal was discharged from the U.S. Army on April 28, 1946, and from World War II.He enrolled in Texas A&M, majoring in Landscape Architecture, graduating in 1950. He had points left from his G.I. Bill, so he went out to the University of California in Berkley with an Aggie buddy for graduate work.Hal came back to Dallas, Texas and worked for the Lambert Landscape Company for two years. Then he returned o Waco and did drafting for William P. Davis, while he eventually established his practice in Landscape Architecture, "Hal Stringer and Associates". Hal practiced for 51 years and enjoyed every day he worked.When he did not work, he greatly enjoyed playing tennis and was a beautiful player. He also loved working in the garden that he designed.Hal married Mary Freund of Austin, Texas, in 1958, and they were married for over 50 years. They had one son, Perry Stringer.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
With deepest sympathy,
T. Bradford Willis
