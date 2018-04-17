Thomas Davis StriblingOct. 25, 1922 - April 15, 2018Thomas Davis Stribling passed away Sunday, April 15, 2018, following a year-long battle with cancer. He died peacefully with his wife, Jo, by his side. Services will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, April 19, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Chapel, with Father John Wells officiating. Burial will be 9:30 a.m. at Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation will be 10:30 to 11:00 a.m., at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home, prior to the memorial service.With the exception of his education and service as an Army officer in the Pacific during World War II, Thomas spent his entire life in Waco. He graduated from Waco High School as valedictorian. He attended New Mexico Military Academy for two years then transferred to the University of Texas and completed his studies for a BBA, graduating Cum Laude. He did graduate work at Stanford University Graduate School of Business, then graduated from the Graduate School of Business at Harvard University with his MBA. Thomas partnered with his lifelong friend, Goodhue Smith, through much if not all of these academic adventures.Following his military service and graduation from Harvard, Thomas taught for three years at the Baylor Business School. He left Baylor and began working with his father in the insurance field and eventually became the senior partner and president of Stribling, Woodward and Greig Insurance Company. Thomas also served as a director and vice president of KWTX Broadcasting Company during its formative years, which included four television stations and two radio stations. He was a director and on the executive committee of Southwestern Drug of Dallas. He served as director and headed the McLennan County United Way Campaign. He also served on numerous other commercial and charitable organizations.He was preceded in death by his parents, Manon Yantis Stribling and Davis Gurley Stribling; and his sister, Ellender Stribling Chase and husband, George ChaseHe is survived by his wife of forty-one years, Josephine Lawrence Stribling; four stepsons, James J. Johnson and wife, JoAnne, Dr. Johnny Clay Johnson, Norman G. Bodet Ill and wife, Lynn, and Robert J. Bodet and wife, Patricia. He is also survived by his nephews, Tom Chase and wife, Penny, and Jim Chase; and grandchildren, Carla Morrison, Laura Carson, Andy Bates, Clay Johnson, R.T. Bodet, Dylan Bodet, Norman Bodet and Ronald Bodet.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Art Center of Waco, 712 Austin Ave Waco Tx 76701 or the charity of your choice.The family invites you to leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
