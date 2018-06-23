James Aaron StrahanJune 24, 1984 - June 13, 2018James Aaron Strahan, 33, of Lorena, entered Heaven on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at approximately 5:28 p.m., where he was welcomed by other family members.He was born to Mike and Judy Strahan on June 24, 1984. He attended Lorena and Midway Schools and graduated from Baylor University with a BBA in accounting. He enjoyed baseball, fishing and family. James Aaron had a big heart for animals.He was preceded in death by his father, Michael Strahan; grandfathers, Donald Polk and Billy Strahan; and grandmother, Jo Nell Mangrum.He is survived by his mother, Judy Strahan Yarber and step-father, Charles Yarber; grandmother, Erma Polk; brothers, Matt Strahan and wife, Jennifer, and Chas Yarber and Tammy; sister, Lindsey Martin and husband, Daniel; nephews, Hayden Strahan, Reece Martin, Dane Martin, Colton Yarber and Landon Yarber; niece, Danni Rose Martin; aunts, Donna Tadlock and husband, Lee, and Lisa Ozment and husband, Danny, Lyzz Pickle, Kelli Coleman and husband, Dan, Sandy Thompson, and Janice Harris; uncle, Gregg Polk; and several cousins.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Waco Humane Society or STA Southwest Transplant Alliance at 5489 Blair Road, Dallas, Texas 75231.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
