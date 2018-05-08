Della StinsonSept. 21, 1935 - May 4, 2018Della Stinson, 82, of Waco, passed away in Waco. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 9, 2018, at Connally/Compton Funeral Directors. Interment will follow in Waco Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, May 8, at the funeral home.Della loved watching her Dallas Cowboys, the Lady Baylor Bears, Wheel of Fortune, cooking Shows and was an avid domino player. But her true love was her family; especially the family get togethers.Mrs. Stinson was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert L. Stinson; several siblings; three great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.Survivors include her daughters, Linda Beth Stinson Biddy and Sylvia Sharp; son, Jesse Lopez; grandchildren, Stephanie, Jennifer, Justin, Austin and Kevin and eight great-grandchildren.The family would like to give a special thank you to the nurses at Hillcrest Hospital; especialy Nurse Carol for their love and care they gave Della.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Dr. Myatt Waco Heart
Currently Open
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.