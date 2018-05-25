Welda StanleyFeb. 28, 1916 - May 21, 2018Welda E. (Anga) Herbelin Stanley, 102, of Waco, passed away peacefully, May 21, 2018. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday, May 29. Services will be 10 a.m., Wednesday, May 30, at Oakcrest Funeral Home, with Brother Jerry Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Rosemound Cemetery. See full obituary at www.oakcrestwaco.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

